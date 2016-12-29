Road in Thubarahalli gets narrower every year

On Wednesday, portions of the road were fenced by an individual, who claims that the land belongs to him. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bengaluru: From 40 feet, the width of their road went down to 8 feet before being further reduced to just 6 feet. Residents of Thubarahalli Extended Road have been fighting a constant battle for accessibility ever since they bought apartments in the area. But, year after year, the road width only seems to be decreasing.

On Wednesday, portions of the road were fenced by an individual, who claims that the land belongs to him. This leaves very little space for residents of five apartment complexes to drive in or out. Emergency services vehicles like ambulance and fire brigade tenders, or even a water tanker, cannot enter their locality.

Many residents bought flats on the kutcha road, which is about a kilometre away from Varthur Main Road, after builders promised a 40 feet wide road. Once they moved in, they realised that the road is only about 8 feet wide, which is not enough for two cars to pass.

"I bought the flat five years ago and moved in three years ago. In 2015, a man claimed a portion of the road and fenced it. Access to our homes was through a 8 feet wide road. Many school buses stopped coming inside. On Wednesday, the fenced area was extended, further reducing the road width. No big vehicles can enter the street now," said Rabindra Hota, a resident.

Around 1,000 families live in the locality. They have not got relief despite multiple visits to the police station, BBMP office, local councillor and MLA. Residents claim that the builders have stopped taking their calls.

"We were already suffering due to a bad road. Now, access to our apartments is being curtailed," says Atul, a resident of the neighbourhood.

On Thursday, residents visited the BBMP head office and submitted a petition to the Commissioner demanding proper access.

Officials of the BBMP’s Mahadevapura zonal office visited the site on Thursday evening.

"The issue between the landowner and the builder should have been settled at the outset. Now, the problem has escalated and landed at our doorstep. We will have to verify the relevant documents. We will then conduct a survey," a BBMP official said.

BBMP Commisioner N. Manjunath Prasad said there is no clarity about rights over the land. “If required, we will acquire the land in public interest.”