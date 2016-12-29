Residents will act as force multipliers for traffic police

more-in

Do you use pavements in Indiranagar to ride bikes or for parking them? Think twice. Come January 7, it’s not just CCTV cameras that will be capturing such violations, residents armed with smart phones, too will be functioning as eyes for the traffic police.

They will be clicking pictures and uploading them to the Public Eye app, managed by Janaagraha, a not-for-profit organisation that assists the traffic police with the application.

“There are people doing it already, but we wanted to make more people, including children, use the facility and report violations,” said Praveen S. of I Change Indiranagar, a federation of eight residents welfare association that is organising a training programme to use the application on January 7.

Staff from Janaagraha and the traffic police will be teaching the residents on how to use the application. “A lot of people ride on the pavement and even park their vehicles on them, making it impossible for pedestrians to use them,” said Sneha Nandihal from I Change Indiranagar.

The residents will serve as a force multiplier for the traffic police who are understaffed. “After the training programme, we are planning to accompany the officers and flag down violators using the application. Each batch of residents will be accompanied by a policeman,” said Mr. Praveen.

Residents from any part of the city can participate in the workshop. “We want everyone to benefit from the programme,” he added.

A senior police officer said that using the application is very simple. “If there is demand from other parts of the city, we can send our inspectors to train them too,” said a senior officer.