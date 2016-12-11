Residents protest to save public playground

Residents and schoolchildren staged a protest on Saturday to save the playground at Thippasandra from being handed over to a private cricket academy. | Photo Credit: G_P_Sampath Kumar

Barely months after residents of Indiranagar won their fight against the proposal to build an indoor stadium at a playground in Indiranagar 1st Stage, a similar story has unfolded in New Thipassandra.

Residents launched a protest on Saturday to save a public playground, used not only by the locals but also by students of at least three schools in the neighbourhood and the only such facility for residents of the area, from the verge of being taken over for other purposes. “If the ground is taken away from us, where will we play? On the road?” asked a class seven student.

It all started a few weeks ago when the residents noticed an enclosure around the playground. Upon enquiring, they were told that a private cricket academy was coming up on the grounds, allegedly belonging to the son of an MLC. Then started a series of campaigns by the residents of HAL 3rd Stage, which included an SMS and a signature campaign. Subsequently, BBMP East Zone Joint Commissioner K.C. Yatish Kumar intervened and put the work on hold. On Thursday, the enclosure and steel poles were removed. However, the residents are still apprehensive.

“We heard that the BBMP may allow at least one pitch to be created. But, this would eventually lead to the entire playground being taken over. And we can’t let that happen,” said Anand, a resident.

On Monday, the residents plan to submit a memorandum of demands to Mayor G. Padmavathi, the BBMP Zonal Joint Commissioner, C.V. Raman Nagar MLA S. Raghu, and councillor for ward 58 Shilpa Abhilasha. Some of the demands are creation of a jogging track around the playground and installation of high-mast lamps. They also want stringent action against BBMP officials who allowed illegal occupation of public space to go on unhindered.

Ms. Abhilasha said, “After it came to our notice, we stopped the work. We are taking steps to prevent encroachment in the future. We will be building a compound wall around the playground.”