Renting a wedding hall? You may have to ensure event is plastic-free

Soon, managements of hotels and kalyana mantapas (marriage halls) may have to take undertaking from prospective customers that they will not use plastic in the events planned at the venues before they rent out spaces.

With the inconspicuous resurfacing of plastic items across the city, the State government has called for stringent measures and better coordination between departments to effectively implement the plastic ban.

A multi-departmental meeting was held on Wednesday to tackle the evident loopholes in enforcement of the ban — which initially had some impact — following directions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Apart from having the Urban Development Department to get local municipalities to direct hotel associations, the Muzrai Department, too, has been asked to urge temple administrations to start using environment-friendly alternatives to plastic to serve offerings.

The government is also planning ways to devise a system wherein consumers will not have to buy environment-friendly carry bags every time they shop, and instead be able to purchase such bags on paying a deposit, which would be refunded upon return. The need to replace plastic and vinyl banners and flex boards with alternative materials was also stressed upon.

A crackdown on plastic coming into the Karnataka from other States is also expected with the government mulling over introducing a mobile app to facilitate inter-departmental coordination in restricting entry of vehicles carrying plastic items at the check-posts.