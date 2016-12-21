Renal transplant done using robotics

more-in

Integrating advanced computer technology to perform complex procedures, doctors at Manipal Hospital here performed two renal transplants using robotics last month.

The robotic assisted surgery helped two renal patients - Sarojit Adak (35 years) and Sudipta Kumar Bala (29) - undergo the transplant with least blood loss and tissue damage, a smaller scar and less wound complications. The patients also required shorter hospitalisation period.

Briefing mediapersons about the robotic assisted surgery, Sudarshan Ballal, Hospital Chairman, and Deepak Dubey, Consultant Urology and Renal Transplant, claimed this was the first hospital in the State to use robotics for transplant.

Dr Ballal explained that a small cut was made around the belly button and kidney was inserted into the recipient’s body. “The blood vessels of the kidney were sutured to the blood vessels of the recipient using the robot. Robotic instruments have 360 degree rotation compared to the human wrist which has only 270 degree rotation and provides the surgeon with a 10x magnified, high-definition, 3D-image of the body's intricate anatomy using key-hole technique,” he said.Robotic surgery is not only been used for transplant but also to extract the donor kidney and the donor can get back home in less than 24 hours.

Explaining the procedure, Dr Dubey said robotic surgery is cent per cent accurate and safe. “The surgeon can operate with enhanced precision, dexterity and control even during the most complex procedures.” The benefits of this surgery are immense as there are fewer complications such as surgical site infection, lesser pain and blood loss, quicker recovery and smaller scars. The patient and the donor are doing very well and have recovered completely,” he said.