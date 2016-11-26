Remove models, not trees: Activists

more-in

The National Military Memorial Park project took shape in 2009-2010 amid intense opposition

The move to fell 17 trees at the National Military Memorial to protect installations on display has not gone down well with activists.

“Where is the logic of inserting models in a park and then claiming the trees threaten them?” said Vinay Sreenivas from Hasiru Usiru, one of the many groups that had protested the building of the memorial at the park in 2010. The greenery is slowly losing out to the concrete and stones of the memorial, he said. “This is absurd. The models should be removed and not the tree.”

Moreover, trees in designated parks are protected under the Karnataka Parks, Play-fields and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985, he said. “This is not a plantation where eucalyptus is harmful. There is open space and lot of water absorption anyway. The removal of keystone species such as peepal — which support numerous species of birds and insects — disturbs the eco-system,” said Mr. Sreenivas.

‘Poor planning’

Environmentalist Vijay Nishanth, who is also a part of the tree committee to inspect the proposal for tree loss on metro Phase II stretch, says this reflects “poor planning” in the placement of models. “Why put expensive models in that particular area? One can’t cut healthy, mature trees only over the fear of them falling,” he said.

Controversial start

The National Military Memorial Park project took shape in 2009-2010 amid intense opposition from green activists.

A Public Interest Litigation petition was filed by nearby apartment owners and residents with the High Court against the proposal, citing environmental damage. Initially, over 18 trees were felled in the park to make way for the memorial that comprises ‘India’s largest flag’; a stone memorial etched with more than 22,000 names of those who have died in various battles, wars and operations; a 10,000-sq.feet ‘motivation centre’; as well as military artefacts representing the wings of the Armed Forces. Eventually, the project got the go-ahead after the Supreme Court cleared it citing public interest in 2010.

Rajya Sabha MP’s ‘ironic’ involvement

While plans are being drawn up to cut 17 trees in the park, Rajeev Chandrashekar, MP, who pushed for the memorial, was part of the anger and protests against the cutting of more than 800 trees for the controversial steel bridge project.

The irony is not lost among activists. “The military memorial was pushed by Mr. Chandrashekar and the buck stops with him. It is a facade of environmental activism, when his management itself is destroying the park,” said Vinay Sreenivas of Hasiru Usiru.

The office of Mr. Chandrashekar, however, said the MP had tendered his resignation from the Trust on June 12, 2015, which was sent to the Home Ministry. Currently, he holds no official position in the park Trust.