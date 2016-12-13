Record rain, but not much pain

An aerial view of the city on Tuesday evening. Weather experts say the sky would continue to be enveloped by clouds on Wednesday but rainfall will subside. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

Bengaluru: The effects of Cyclone Vardah saw Bengaluru receiving record rains on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the city received 60.8mm of rain between Monday morning and Tuesday morning — the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded in December in over a decade. Much of this rain was received on Monday night, and with wind speeds touching 46 kilometre per hour, over 36 trees or branches fell.

However, Cyclone Vardah weakened on Monday after making landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu, and has now been reduced to an area of low pressure (that is, cloud build up with light rain) passing over southern Karnataka. This means that the sky would continue to be enveloped by clouds but rainfall will subside.

The cloudy weather sent maximum temperature down to just 17.4 degree Celsius, which is a reduction of over 10 degree Celsius compared to just two days ago.

Damage in the city

Expecting the worst, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had kept teams on standby to clear fallen trees and to deal with flooding.

There were at least 36 incidents of trees or branches falling, which threw traffic out of gear in many parts of the city. All the debris were removed by BBMP teams by the end of Tuesday. Junctions such as the Le Meridien underpass and some parts of J.P. Nagar were inundated slowing down traffic. Fortunately, officials said, there were not many reports of flooding or damage to property due to quick reduction in cyclonic conditions.

But, high wind speeds and continuous rain resulted in technical glitches in the power distribution system. Bescom officials said there were quite a few complaints of feeder problems, jump cuts and bent poles leading to disruption in power supply.