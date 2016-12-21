Railways slashes fare on Mysuru-Bengaluru Shatabdi

The revised rate of Rs. 300 is now on a par with KSRTC’s Airavat Club Class service, which costs Rs. 299. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

Travelling between Mysuru and Bengaluru by Shatabdi Express has become cheaper with the Railways offering a discounted fare. This came into effect on Monday and is part of the Indian Railways’ larger scheme of offering discounted fare in selected sectors on Shatabdi trains.

As against a fare of Rs. 438, which was being charged till Sunday, passengers are now being levied Rs. 300. The revised rate is on a par with KSRTC’s Airavat Club Class service, which costs Rs. 299.

The base fare has been revised from Rs. 257 to Rs. 125 and service tax from Rs. 15 to Rs. 9. Other charges, including catering, reservation, and superfast charges, remain unchanged.

The revised fare is applicable for both train no. 12007 Chennai Central-Mysore Shatabdi Express and train no. 12008 Mysore-Chennai Central Shatabdi Express. It is being introduced on an experimental basis and will be in vogue for six months.

S.G. Yatish, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, said the objective was to enhance revenue by increasing the occupancy rate and competing with KSRTC Volvo services.

“A good number of passengers travel by Shatabdi on weekends. If we could divert even a small portion of bus passengers, our occupancy rate and revenue will increase,” he said. The added advantage is travelling to Bengaluru in less than 2 hours, while bus travel takes at least 3.5 hours.

A similar discounted fare has been introduced for passengers travelling between the Ajmer-Jaipur and Jaipur-Kishangarh sections by the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express.