Rail yatra to press demand for local trains

Bengaluru: On Saturday, hundreds of commuters from around the city will gather at six railway stations to take part in a 'rail yatra' to create awareness about the possibility of introducing local trains to help ease the traffic congestion on the roads.

Termed the #ChukuBukuBeku campaign, several groups are expected to participate in the yatra. The event on Saturday calls for members supporting the demand for a commuter rail system to be present at one of five railway stations to board the Bangarpet passenger train and travel to Whitefield.

Srinivas Alavilli, member, Citizens for Bengaluru (CfB), said, “In the past 10 days, we reached out to thousands of students, employees and workers to create awareness and also conducted a small survey. More than 95% of the respondents believe that local trains are necessary. 90% said that a lack of political will is why the city does not have this service.”