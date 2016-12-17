Rail yatra is an eye-opener for many

The yatra was an eye-opener for many who usually spend hours commuting by road to their work places every day. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain ;Sudhakara Jain -

Bengaluru: Regular railway commuters at six stations as well as those travelling by the Bangarpet passenger train on Saturday morning got a pleasant surprise when they were joined by hundreds of volunteers for a part of the journey. More than 500 Bengalureans, including students, boarded the train at various stations starting at Cantonment and disembarked at Whitefield as part of the #Chukubukubeku campaign.

Their aim was to create awareness on the need for a commuter rail system for the city. The train and stations were a riot of colour. Participants came with placards, interacted with regular commuters and sang popular Kannada songs.

“On the day that I took my first ride from Yeshwantpur to Hosur by train, I realised that we have beautiful stations which are well connected. A local train system can be introduced very easily,” said Muralidhar Rao, one of the participants.

Tara Krishnaswamy, another participant, said, “We are aware of the fact that the Bangalore crowd is not familiar with commuter trains. Hence, we coined the term ‘Chikku Bukku’ to help them relate to the movement.”

The yatra was an eye-opener for many who usually spend hours commuting by road to their work places every day.

“To be honest, till today I was not aware that I could travel by these trains locally. This is a good option for senior citizens who have trouble boarding buses or hailing autorickshaws,” said Jayalakshmi, a senior citizen who participated in the yatra.

Singer Raghu Dixit lent his voice to the campaign. “It costs only Rs. 10 to travel from Majestic to Whitefield and the journey takes only 30 minutes. Bengaluru must embrace commuter trains,” said Mr. Dixit who boarded the train at Cantonment railway station.

At Whitefield station, the group was received by members of Whitefield Rising. They proceeded to hold an impromptu meeting in the main concourse of the station before dispersing.

“It took Bengaluru 55 years to wake up to something like this. I am partially biased towards travelling in local trains compared with any other mode of transport,” said Prakash Belawadi, a theatre personality who took part in the rally.

First-timers galore

For many participants, this was the first time they had taken a train to commute within the city.

“It is a simple and elegant solution for ferrying hundreds of commuters every day with minimal hassle. I cannot believe that travelling to Whitefield could be so easy from the heart of the city,” said Ashwini, who works near the Hoodi station and commutes from Baiyappanahalli.

Delayed train causes confusion

The train that the volunteers planned to board on Saturday was delayed by close to 40 minutes. It arrived at Cantonment station at 10.30 a.m. and reached Whitefield railway station at 11.30 a.m.

Railway staff bemused

At Whitefield, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff were initially surprised by the appearance of several people with placards and a megaphone on the platform. However, they soon struck up a conversation with the citizens.

“I have lived in Mumbai and for me the concept of travelling by commuter trains is not extraordinary. In fact, I always wondered why Bengaluru never thought about this. I am glad we are finally waking up to this option,” said Ranjani (18), Mount Carmel College.

"It takes an average of 40 minutes to cross the bridge in Marathahalli by road. Today, I did it in five minutes by train," said Keerthana (18), Mount Carmel College.

"Stations on the outskirts are not even kept in mind. You can easily resolve all the traffic woes in the Nelamangala corridor if you just add a train to our existing railway network and make it a circular route," said Prakash Mandoth, former member, Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, Southern Railway and South Western Railway.

Signs of progress

This week was a relatively good one for supporters of the commuter rail as two projects estimated to cost around Rs. 360 crore were discussed by City Development Minister K.J. George.

However, much more remains to be done, experts say.

“The Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) needs to work on a war footing to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The Railways must work on several small works, which are needed to decongest the rail network so that more trains can be added,” said Sanjeev Dyamannavar, a crusader for a suburban rail network.

The Baiyappanahalli yard and station need to be upgraded immediately in order to operate suburban trains. This would allow servicing of long distance trains at the yard and take the pressure off KSR and Yeshwantpur stations, railway officials say.

Also, there is a delay in establishment of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to chalk out the requirements for a suburban rail network and execute the work.

DULT officials and Mr. George were unavailable for comment.