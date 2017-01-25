Rahul Dravid rejects honorary doctorate

more-in

Former India captain Rahul Dravid has rejected Bangalore University’s honorary doctorate which was supposed to be conferred to him on 52nd annual convocation to be held on Friday.

B. Thimme Gowda, Vice Chancellor of the University told The Hindu that Mr Dravid had reportedly conveyed to the University that he wanted to earn his doctorate by doing research in the field of sports. “He is a graduate of our university and he conveyed this message with all humility,” Prof Gowda said. He also added that the varsity would not confer any doctorate this year at their convocation.