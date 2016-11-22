RTO issues warning to cab aggregators

more-in

Preparing to implement Karnataka On Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules

Bengaluru: The Transport Department is gearing up for a crackdown on companies violating the Karnataka On Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules, which were upheld recently by the High Court.

On Tuesday, the department said that only vehicles which are issued contract carriage permits under Section 74 of the Motor Vehicles Act or under Section 88 (8) of the Act can be used by aggregators to ferry passengers.

“This eliminates vehicles covered by All India Tourist Permits issued under Section 88 (9) of the M.V. Act,” a statement by the department said. According to the Act, these vehicles can carry only tourists. “Use of such vehicles amounts to contempt of the HC’s order. Suitable action will be taken,” the statement warned.

Vehicle owners with these permits will have to get them cancelled and obtain the right permit in order to sign up with taxi aggregators, a senior official said.

The move comes even as the department is contemplating how to execute the HC’s judgment in which certain sections of the rules were struck down.

The court told the Transport Department not to take coercive action for a month while the aggregators should use the time to comply with the rules.

Drivers are wary.

“If we are stopped from plying because we do not have the right permit, it will affect our livelihood. The government must make clear which vehicle owners can sign up with aggregators and also simplify the process of changing permits,” said Manjunath, a driver with an aggregator.