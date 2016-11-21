RTO checks 3,000 vehicles for pollution

more-in

Bengaluru: Driving around without a pollution under control (PUC) certificate is set to become tougher in the coming days as the Transport Department has started checking vehicles with new emission level testing equipment.

Over the past three working days, squads deputed checked more than 3,000 vehicles across the city and booked 325 for violation of emission control norms. “In many cases, the black smoke from the vehicles blackens even the street and our clothes. These are not old vehicles, but relatively newer ones, which have not been well-maintained,” a senior RTO official said.

As part of the drive, RTO officials came across a water tanker inside which fungus was growing. “This came to light when we stopped the vehicle for an emission test. This shows that the vehicle is barely maintained,” the officer said.

The tests will continue in November as part of the RTO’s 'Pollution Awareness Month' initiative. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board is also participating in the drive.