Questioned about tuitions, teen jumps off 7th floor

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old, who was questioned by his parents for not attending tuitions, jumped from the seventh floor of an upscale apartment complex in J.P. Nagar 7th phase on Tuesday evening.

The teen, Karthik, was a class eleven student. He died on the spot. Police said that they were shifting the body to Victoria hospital. Police sources said that his father is a software engineer.

According to a source, “His parents are devastated. He impulsively jumped off the building after his asked why he didn’t attend his tuition class.”

Police said that a case would be filed at Hulimavu police station.