Protecting interest of students of Alliance varsity should be priority: HC

Various factions of the management are fighting a legal battle

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday said that protecting the interests of 7,500 students of Alliance University should get priority as against resolving the dispute amongst various factions of the management that are fighting a legal battle to control the administration.

Justice Ashok B. Hinchigeri made these observations orally while hearing a petition filed by Madhukar G. Angur, director of Alliance Business School Ltd and the first vice-chancellor of Alliance University.

“What has happened to the 7,500 students of the university? Have they appeared for examination or sitting at home? The university is meant for students and not for the management or bureaucracy. Ultimately, students are the consumers in an education system and their interest needs to be protected first,” the court observed when the government counsel mentioned the legal battle.

Mr. Angur has challenged the legality of the order, issued by the government on April 30, 2016, appointing M.I. Savadatti as a one-man commission to look into affairs of the university. The petitioner contended that the government had no jurisdiction to hold such an enquiry as the Alliance University Act does not give the government any such power.

While adjourning further hearing till November 30, the court extended its earlier interim order of directing the government not to precipitate the matter pursuant to the report said to have been submitted by the one-man commission on November 8.