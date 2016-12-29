Bengaluru

Proposal for garbage cess referred to tax committee

Bengaluru: The controversial proposal for garbage cess did not come up for discussion during the BBMP council meeting on Thursday, as the BBMP has referred the same to the Tax and Finance Standing Committee.

"The cess will be discussed by the Tax and Finance Committee on Friday before it is placed in the council," said councillor Mohammed Rizwan.

The Urban Development Department had proposed that the cess be fixed at a flat 15 per cent of the property tax, a substantial hike from the existing arrangement.

However, the council witnessed several stormy moments as opposition members sought an explanation for the lapse of funds for several schemes. Sixteen resolutions, including tenders for road works, were passed without discussion towards the end of the session.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2016 11:08:47 PM |

