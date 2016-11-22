Private hospitals seek permission to accept old currency

more-in

Cite hardship faced by patients

Bengaluru: In view of the hardship faced by patients, some private hospitals have made an urgent representation to the Union government seeking permission to accept old currency, like in the case of government hospitals.

“The Centre has allowed payment in denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in government hospitals. This exemption should apply equally for payments at private hospitals too. We hope the government will step in quickly to resolve this anomaly,” said Manish Mattoo, Zonal Director of Fortis Hospitals, who recently wrote to the Centre in this regard.

New modes of payment

Meanwhile, all private hospitals have relented on accepting payments from patients through cheque, online transfers or net banking. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, said following the new rule, the hospital has seen a 20 per cent dip in patient flow. “Apart from accepting cheques, which we normally don’t, and allowing online and debit/credit payments, we are also facilitating opening of bank accounts for patients in our hospital’s bank so that they can deposit payments easily,” he said.

Some hospitals are also offering discretionary credit to patients. Sudhir Pai, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Vikram Hospital, said the hospital is accepting cheques (including post-dated), online transfers, RTGS and card payment.

Columbia Asia Hospitals is offering an EMI option for in-patient procedures. The hospital’s Chief Finance Officer Jagannath M.S. said, “We are also working on integrating mobile wallets and providing a payment gateway on our website.”