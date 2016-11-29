Printing facility in Mysuru is running 24/7

There are 600 employees in the printing press in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M_A_SRIRAM ;M_A_SRIRAM -

Employees have been working round-the-clock since November 27

MYSURU: The 600 employees of Reserve Bank of India’s printing facility in Mysuru have begun working 24/7.

The Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Pvt. Ltd. (BRBNMPL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Its employees have been working 24/7 since November 27, according to former minister S.A. Ramadas, who is the working president of the Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Employees’ Union.

The workforce aims to ensure maximum production with the existing machinery, he said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had earlier in November rolled out the demonetisation drive, withdrawing old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination notes and introducing new Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

Though Mr. Ramadas claimed that the facility in Mysuru is printing both Rs. 2,000 and Rs. 500 notes, it was later clarified by reliable sources in the BRBNMPL that the press is printing only Rs. 2,000 notes.

But officials of BRBNMPL refused to discuss the issue for reasons of security and confidentiality.