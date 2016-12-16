Priest found murdered inside temple in Ulsoor

more-in

A priest was murdered in a small roadside temple at Ulsoor on Thursday night.

According to the police, 55-year-old Vasuswami was a priest — and an astrologer — at a temple run on the ground-floor of his home at M.V. Garden. His mother, wife and children live on the first floor, while Vasuswami sleeps at the temple itself.

On Friday morning, when he did not come up for meals as was his routine, his mother knocked on the temple door. When she opened the door, she found Vasuswami in a pool of blood. He was stabbed in the torso and his neck was slit, said the Ulsoor Police, who have filed a case and are investigating.