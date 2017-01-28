Presidency, Sri Kumaran teams ace The Hindu Young World quiz 2017

Proud moment: Winners of the senior and junior categories of The Hindu Young World Quiz 2017 in Bengaluru on Friday; (right) the event saw enthusiastic participation of students. — Photos: K. Murali Kumar

The finals of The Hindu Young World Quiz 2017 held at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on Friday saw participation of about 400 teams from schools across the city.

The event, presented by Camlin Mechanical Pencils and powered by State Bank of India, saw edge-of-the-seat moments as teams vied for the top honours. The contest was open for students in two categories — junior (from classes 4 to 6) and senior (from classes 7 to 9).

Junior category

The team from Presidency School, R.T. Nagar, bagged the first prize in the junior category. The team of Aryan Dilip and Sampreeth Vasishta S. are keen quizzers and have participated in several competitions. The class 6 students said they were not hopeful of even reaching the final round. “It was a surprise, when we were selected for the final round. And were speechless when we won,” said Aryan. Sampreeth said that being part of the school’s quiz club helped them do well. They received trophies and certificates from The Hindu, and bicycles and bags of goodies from sponsors.

The team from Sri Kumaran Children’s Home (CBSE) comprising of Krishna Iyer and Vrishank S. took the runners’ up position. The PSBB LLA team of Vaishnavi Samprati and Jahnavi Prasad were the second runners’ up. After the preliminary written round, six teams were selected to the final round. Delhi Public School (South), Presidency School, R.T. Nagar, and Delhi Public Shool (East), took the fourth, fifth and sixth positions, respectively. They received trophies and certificates from The Hindu and bags of goodies.

Senior category

The team from Sri Kumaran Children’s Home (SKCH) CBSE, emerged victorious in the senior category.

The SKCH team of Achyuth Rotti and Ananya G. Upadhya garnered 30 points in the penultimate round to bag the top prize. Ananya said: “We have participated in several quiz competitions but we have always finished second. By bagging the first prize, we have broken that streak.” Achyuth recalled the contribution of their teachers in preparing for the competition. They received trophies and certificates from The Hindu, and bicycles and bag of goodies from sponsors.

The team from National Public School, Koramangala, comprising Prahlad and Ashray took the runners’ up position, while the team from Sishu Griha High School, New Thippasandra, of Sanjana Kartik and Dishita Swaika finished third. After the preliminary written round, six teams made it to the final round on stage. Teams from BGS National Public School, Hulimavu, Presidency School, R.T. Nagar, and St. Paul’s English School, J.P. Nagar, took the fourth, fifth and sixth positions. They received trophies and certificates from The Hindu and bag of goodies from sponsors.

Prize distribution

Shantharam, assistant general manager (PR and CSB), State Bank of India, Bengaluru, was the chief guest, and Mohana, area manager, Camlin, was the guest of honour at the valedictory function. They gave away prizes to the winners.

Quizmaster V.V. Ramanan hosted the show. All the participants received participation certificates.

BSA Ladybird and Hercules were the national gift sponsors. Toggr was the gift partner, while Unibic Foods, the snacks partner of the event. Bejois was the beverage partner.