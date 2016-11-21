Post office engages retired staff to handle the work load

more-in

BENGALURU: With lakhs of people thronging post offices to deposit or exchange old notes, the Department of Posts has engaged retired staff and is re-aligning back office staff to operate multiple counters.

Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, in a release, said around Rs. 281 crore had been exchanged and Rs. 1,279 crore has been deposited under various savings schemes by 7.5 lakh people between November 10 and 19.

Around 1,712 post offices and 7,951 branches across the State have been exchanging and enabling withdrawal of money since Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes were demonetised.

All post offices in the Karnataka Circle will accept the withdrawn currencies for deposit in all types of saving schemes till December 30, the release stated.