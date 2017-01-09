Portion of under-construction building in Whitefield collapses, six injured

Early on Sunday morning, the first floor of the building gave way and collapsed at the Export Promotion Industrial Park near Kundalahalli. — PHOTO: Sudhakara Jain

A portion of an under-construction Information Technology Park building at Whitefield collapsed on Sunday, injuring six workers.

Around 6 a.m., the first floor of the building — which was to have three storeys — collapsed at the Export Promotion Industrial Park near Kundalahalli. Of the 25 labourers on the site, six sustained injuries and were rescued by the police and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services. Officials said the labourers suffered “minor injuries” and were out of danger.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officials who visited the spot said the fault was with ‘centering’ — a framework of steel pipes erected between the first and second floor that allows workers to pour concrete for the roof, pillars and walls.

“We have sent a notice to the builder. Our inspection has shown that it is a technical violation during construction. There are no violations of the building sanction plans,” said Venkatachalapathy, Joint Commissioner (Mahadevapura Zone).

Whitefield police have booked a case against the builder under sections of criminal negligence.