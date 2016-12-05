Poor promised new houses, duped: BJP

more-in

BENGALURU: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party alleged that a large number of below poverty line (BPL) families have been duped by agents after being promised new houses and sites in the city under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna’.

Addressing presspersons, BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar said the Centre’s flagship housing scheme is aimed at providing Rs 4.85 lakh to eligible BPL beneficiaries for repair of existing houses in slums. Under the scheme, each beneficiary has to contribute Rs. 48,000 while the Centre contributes the rest of the money. Under the scheme, no new houses or sites would be provided to beneficiaries.

However, some agents have been duping poor people by collecting cash in the rage of Rs. 200 and Rs. 500 per family. They have been asking the families to bring Aadhar card and other documents to cyber centres, he alleged.

Mr. Kumar urged the government to order a police probe into the racket and arrest the culprits.