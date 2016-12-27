Bengaluru

Police crack murder of 24-year-old youth

BENGALURU: A scuffle over payment for the purchase of a motorbike led to the murder of a man.

The Byatarayanapura police arrested three persons for allegedly murdering Harish (24) on December 25.

The police said Harish had purchased a motorbike from Keerthi (20). However, he owed Rs. 4,500 to Keerthi. The duo had got into an argument over this issue on December 23. Keerthi told his friends Santhosh (22) and Ramesh (21) about the fight, after which they allegedly planned the murder.

On Sunday, Harish was standing near a building in Hosaguddadahalli when the trio, reportedly inebriated, attacked him. The police learnt about the fight during the course of the investigation into the murder.

