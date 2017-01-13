Police bust honeytrap racket , three arrested

more-in

The Vijaynagar police busted a honeytrap racket and arrested three persons, including a girl. The gang would blackmail techies and businessmen and rob them.

The main accused, Anand Acharya, runs a fake NGO. He had employed three girls to lure clients and later blackmailed them with videos showing them in compromising position, recorded clandestinely in a lodge or resort.

The accused also runs an office close to BBMP complex in Marenahalli, Vijayanagar, and trap gullible people though online website Locanto.

The accused have been operating the racket for the last one-and-half year and have robbed over 70 people, a senior police officer said.

The accused using similar modus operandi robbed a city-based techie by blackmailing him with a video and made away with Rs. 20,000. The racket came to light when the techie approached the police and filed a complaint.