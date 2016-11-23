Police Patrol: Most crime has come down since November 8

more-in

Only cases of chain-snatching and house break-ins are unaffected

The theft of a van carrying currency has caught the police by surprise as until now, there has been a lull in crime after the government announced the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes.

It’s not just mugging and robberies that have dropped. “There’s also a drastic reduction in cheating, property disputes and domestic violence,” says Sadiq Pasha, Inspector attached to HAL Police Station.

HAL Police Station is considered one of the busiest in terms of footfall. According to Mr. Pasha, his team is always busy either tackling crime or counselling families caught up in disputes. “But since November 8, complaints have reduced,” he says.

“Everyone is busy standing in queues either in banks or at ATMs,” another officer said, almost in jest.

The story is the same in other police stations across the city. “Mugging and theft have reduced by 50 per cent since November 8 as compared with last month’s statistics,” says Additional Commissioner of Police Sharath Chandra. “On an average, 10 robbery and mugging cases are reported every week. But since November 8, the number has gone down to five.”

The only crimes that remain unaffected are chain-snatching and house break-ins.