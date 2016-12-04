Police ‘chain’ Maastigudi director, stunt master

more-in

The Ramanagaram district police personnel came under criticism from the Kannada film fraternity for keeping director Nagashekhar and stunt master Ravi Verma in chains.

They were arrested in the Maastigudi film shooting tragedy, on Saturday.

Mr. Nagashekar and Mr. Verma had surrendered on November 12 in connection with the deaths of actors Uday Raghav and Anil Kumar at Thippagondanahalli reservoir while shooting for the film. They were produced before a court in chains, on Saturday, a senior Kannada film producer told The Hindu.

Complaint

The deaths of the young actors were accidental. Mr. Nagashekar and Mr. Verma voluntarily surrendered and they are cooperating with the investigating officer. Moreover, their behaviour at the Ramanagaram sub-jail has been good. The police and prison officials are making them walk in chains, an actor, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

According to a director, the issue will be brought to the notice of senior police officials on Sunday.

When contacted, the Deputy Superintendent of Police Lakshmiganesh told The Hindu, “I am unaware about this development.”

Thimmaiah, Superintendent, Ramanagaram sub-jail, has also claimed ignorance with regard to the incident.

The police might have put them in chains as they had to produce them to the court, Mr. Thimmaiah said.