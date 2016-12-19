Police: ‘Cash van driver had not got his pay’

more-in

BENGALURU: Ceaban Hussain Mazumder (26), who drove away a cash logistics van on Saturday along with Rs. 20 lakh inside before abandoning the vehicle, had not got his pay, claim the police, who are trying to track him down.

Hussain drove the vehicle from Challaghatta on HAL Airport Road. It was abandoned about 5 km away in Yemalur near Belandur lake. The trunk with the cash was intact. Hussain is missing since Saturday.

“Hussain started working for the cash logistics company nearly a month ago. He does not seem to have a crime record in Bengaluru,” said M.B. Boralingaiah, DCP South East.

Police said that Hussain is married and his family is in Assam. “We have not yet sent a team there. In Bengaluru, he was staying with a friend in Koramangala,” added a senior police officer.

Soon after the incident, police sent teams to railway and bus stations in the city. “We also informed police stations in other districts and sent them details of Hussain,” said a police officer attached to Old Airport police station.

The police will also start checking lodges in the city. “He could be hiding in one of them,” the officer said. “He could have been tempted to commit the crime after knowing about how another driver Dominic Selvaraj had driven away a van carrying cash. In most cases, the culprits claim to have got the idea to commit the crime after reading about similar incidents elsewhere,” added the officer.