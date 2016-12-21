PoS systems at Railway booking counters to reduce demonetisation impact

The ban of notes and the prevailing cash crunch due to demonetisation has seen a reduction in unreserved tickets as well as parcels carried by trains in the Bengaluru division of South Western Railways.

While the number of persons taking unreserved tickets has gone down by nearly 10 per cent, the number of parcel bookings on trains has dropped by one-fifths, said Sanjiv Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) on the sidelines of a press conference on Wednesday.

Officials said on average, the railways would see up to Rs. 10 lakh worth of train tickets for the unreserved compartments and nearly Rs. 4 lakh worth bills generated for parcel bookings per day. However, the demonetisation announced on November 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resulted in an average loss of Rs. 1.8 per day for Bengaluru division.

“There has been little impact on the reserved ticket as more than 60 per cent of the booking are anyway done online,” said Mr. Agarwal.

Point-of-Sale machines

To counter the cash crunch and to encourage digital payments, the railways will be procuring 73 Point-of-Sale machines (for the use of debit and credit cards) at their booking counters within a month. “This will be used at Passenger Reservation Counters and Parcel Booking centres,” said Mr. Agarwal.