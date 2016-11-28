Plastic bags have made a comeback

more-in

Officials admit enforcement of ban has slackened over the months

After much hype of a change in the way the city handles its garbage, it is becoming clear that plastic bags are creeping back into our markets.

In the hustle and bustle of the narrow bylanes of Shivajinagar, the plastic carry bag is ubiquitous. Mohammad Ismail, who sells popcorn for Rs. 10 in plastic bags, said there was no hindrance in getting carry bags. “How can I sell these in paper? Plastic is the best option and it is easy to procure plastic carry bags,” he said. With each bag costing barely 50 paise, plastic remains the cheapest option for him.

Plastic carry bags have once again flooded K.R. Market, which is one of the largest vegetable and flower markets in the city.

“Plastic bags of the lowest quality, ones that cannot be recycled, are everywhere. Initially, there were a few raids, but now plastic carry bags are back again. We have been requesting fresh raids and seizures, as it is the only way to curtail plastic,” said G.M. Diwakar, president of the K.R. Market Traders’ Welfare Association.

Plastic manufacturers said supply stems from the unabated demand from consumers. “Peoples’ movement against plastic has reduced. When people start to refuse plastic, only then will the product disappears,” said Suresh Sagar, honorary secretary of the Karnataka State Plastic Association (KSPA).

Since May, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has seized more than 22 tonnes of plastics — a majority within the first month of the ban imposed in March 2016 — and levied fines amounting to over Rs. 60 lakh. But, officials admitted that enforcement measures had slackened over the months.

N.S. Ramakanth, solid waste management expert, said, “The ban is failing only because of officials. The BBMP treats it like a part-time job.”

Ramachandra, Secretary, Environment, Forests and Ecology, said a meeting of the steering committee, which oversees the ban, would be called shortly to collect information on raids and seizures by municipalities.

Lakshman, Chairman of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, said they would take up the matter with the BBMP to ensure that enforcement and crackdown on wholesale traders of plastic is continued.

Supplied from other States

Though manufacturing of prohibited plastic products has reportedly come down after the ban, the supply from neighbouring States and illegal units continues unabated.

In the month the rules came into force, more than 35 units in the city were checked and some closure notices were served. However, plastics industries took the issue to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which directed the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSCPB) not to indiscriminately close industries as they manufacture several plastic products.

Despite this, KSPCB Chairman Lakshman claimed that manufacturing here had stopped “100 per cent”.

However, carry bags and other plastic products continue to be sourced from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh while informal units at Nayandahalli and other places continue to churn out low-quality plastic bags.

“None of the registered industries are making carry bags. But, people continue to get cheap bags from other States or illegal units within the city,” said Suresh Sagar, honorary secretary, Karnataka State Plastic Association (KSPA).

Timeline

October 20, 2015: Cabinet approves draft ban on plastic

October 29, 2015: Draft notification made public; citizens invited to send objections and suggestions

March 3, 2015: Cabinet approves final notification

March 11: Ban on plastics comes into effect

Ban covers

All carry bags

Cups, containers, spoons, plates

Flex, banners, buntings

Table covers, cling wrap

Not banned

Water bottles

Sachets for milk and oil

Plastic used for growing nursery plants

Plastic used for drips in hospitals

Responsibility to enforce ban

Deputy commissioners and Revenue officials in districts, health officials and commissioners of local bodies, and officials of the BBMP, KSPCB, Commercial Tax Department and Food and Civil Supplies Department are empowered to enforce the ban.