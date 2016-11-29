Pensioners waiting for their money

more-in

Around half the beneficiaries receive the money in cash

BENGALURU: Pensioners who are dependent on various social security pensions are now feeling the pinch as nearly 48 per cent of those availing different types of monthly pensions get them through cash, which is delivered by the postman.

October’s pensions are normally handed over by the end of November, but this month, many are still waiting to receive the money.

Many post offices are struggling to get notes of Rs. 500 denomination. The pensions — old age pensions, physically handicapped pension to widow pension — fall under 16 categories. The amount ranges from Rs. 200 to Rs. 1,200.

“We understand that this is crucial for many people’s livelihood. We are in touch with banks asking them to arrange the money at the earliest. But there is a slight problem — the new Rs. 500 notes became available only recently. We hope to dispatch everything in the next two days,” a source in the postal department said.

Following demonetisation, post office staff are aggressively urging people, who do not have bank accounts, to open post office savings accounts.

According to statistics provided by the Treasury Department, around 25 lakh of the total 52 lakh beneficiaries depend on the postman to deliver their pension in cash.

A senior official said that the department is in touch with post offices and had asked them to make suitable arrangements to ensure that the beneficiaries were not put to hardship. “We now want pensioners to open bank accounts or post office savings account. But since this a social scheme, it is hard to make it mandatory,” the official added.

The pension

