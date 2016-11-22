Pawn brokers are out of business

more-in

Their customers do not accept cheques

Bengaluru: When in urgent need of cash, most people in the mid and lower sections of society pawn the family gold. But post-demonetisation, pawn brokers have downed shutters for almost a week now.

Mallamma, a maid in Sahakar Nagar, told The Hindu that she wants to pawn a pair of gold earrings, but is unable to. “Most pawn brokers are closed. Even if they are open, they are giving cheques or old currency,” she said.

Anand Kothari, a pawn broker in Varthur, said that the number of people coming to them has increased. “On normal days, people come to us when they need around Rs. 30,000 or more. But post-demonetisation, I have customers seeking as low as Rs. 1,500. The biggest deal was for Rs. 10,000, which a customer needed for a medical emergency. In the last one week, more than 10 customers pawned gold for meagre sums of money for medical bills,” he said.

It has been more than a week since Rikabdas, a pawn broker, shut his shop for want of both business and new currency. “Our customers do not accept cheques since they come to us only in an emergency. We don’t see business improving till the new currency is freely available and the withdrawal limit from banks is lifted,” he said.

Exam fee

With many students unable to pay the fees for examination, various colleges and educational institutions have postponed the deadline. Bangalore University, which was collecting fees for the postgraduate examination, has extended the last date from November 21 to November 30. However, students are sceptical of meeting the new deadline. “We hope that the university gives us another month’s time to clear our dues as we are finding it difficult to meet day-to-day expenses,” a student said.

Ads for standing in queue

Several citizens are stumped by advertisements offering to exchange old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes for new currency with a commission. However, calls to these number revealed that it was a prank.

Shashidhara E.K. who works in a pharma company in Davangere, has been getting close to 30 calls every day from people desperate to exchange old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes. “I am so irritated with the calls that I had switched off my phone for two days. I do not know why and how someone put my number in these advertisements,” he said.