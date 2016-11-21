Pass Rights for Persons with Disabilities Bill in winter session, say activists

more-in

An umbrella of organisations in the State working with persons with disabilities participated in a protest held at Freedom Park in the city on Monday, asking the Union government to pass the Rights for Persons with Disabilities Bill - 2014 in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Subsequent governments have delayed passing the Bill, said activists. "After the standing committee's recommendations, the Bill was sent to Cabinet and instead of passing it to the Houses, another subcommittee was formed to discuss the Bill, which has met only once so far," said G.N. Nagaraj, president of Karnataka Disabled and Caregiver's Federation, which led the protest. Other organisations such as Spastics Society of Karnataka, Academy For Severe Handicaps and Autism, and Assisted Living for Autistic Adults participated.

More than 200 persons with and without disabilities, many autism and other mental disabilities, from various parts of the State participated in the protest and walked from Law College to Freedom Park. They met the Director of the State Department of Empowerment of Differently-Abled and presented a memorandum to him.

"The existing Persons with Disabilities Act 1995 covers only seven disabilities and many major conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy and thalassemia are outside its ambit," said Mr. Nagaraj. The proposed Bill will include 25 conditions under the term disabilities, including autism, muscular dystrophy, paralysis, diabetes type I, epilepsy, dementia, kidney failure, blood cancer, thalassemia and multiple sclerosis.