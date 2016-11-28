Parties unite over demonetisation protests

Congress party workers taking out a protest rally from Town hall to Kandaya Bhavan on K G Road as part of Jan Akrosh Divas on Monday. | Photo Credit: K_MURALI_KUMAR

BENGALURU: The Aakrosh Diwas called by the opposition parties against demonetisation on Monday went off peacefully and was marked by demonstrations across the State even as BJP observed the day as Sambram Diwas. Barring traffic snarls on some roads in the Central Business District in Bengaluru, normal life and the transport sector remained unaffected.

In Bengaluru, the members of the ruling Congress party staged a protest in front of Town Hall in which KPCC Working President Dinesh Gundu Rao took part. Traffic was affected for some time.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We are not against demonetisation, but are upset that the BJP government did not make any preparations in advance before announcing the decision."

The Joint committee of Left Parties (CPI, CPI-M, CPI-ML, SUCI-C), Bengaluru staged a demonstration at Mysore Bank Circle. They claimed that demonetisation has put crores of common people in misery on a daily basis ever since it was announced, said a press release.

However, shops and other establishments were open. “There was no drop in the number of commuters,” said an official from the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

BJP activists distributed sweets across the city and thanked the public for supporting the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Good response in Shikaripura

Even as the BJP observed Monday as Sambram Diwas welcoming the demonetising move, Shikaripura, the home turf of BJP State unit President B.S. Yeddyurappa, seems to have responded to the Aakrosh Diwas called by the combined opposition. Shops, commercial establishments, including hotels and rice mills, remained closed in the town. Educational institutions and government offices functioned, but with thin attendance.