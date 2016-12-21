Parents of three-year-old claim she was molested

more-in

The K.G. Halli police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act based on a complaint filed by the parents of a three-year-old girl who said that she had been molested while at school.

The parents believe their daughter was molested at the school’s washroom around 12.30 p.m on Monday. The girl returned from school on Monday complaining of pain. Her parents realised that something was wrong and took her to a hospital for a medical examination, after which they registered a complaint with the police on Monday night. “The initial report shows that the girl has injuries,” said a police officer. “We checked the CCTV footage in the school on Tuesday morning,” he said. “Apart from a clip that shows the girl fighting with her classmate, a boy of her age, there is no sign of abuse. But there were no CCTV cameras in the washroom,” the officer said. The footage shows the child attending classes till 1.30 p.m., after which the girl’s mother came to pick her up. The police have registered a case under the POCSO Act. “We will continue investigations and interrogate other staff of the school,” added the officer.

Block Education Officer North 4 Srinivas R. said that they have issued a notice to the school seeking an explanation. “We are also probing if the school had complied with other safety guidelines and preliminarily, we have observed that the school had adopted various safety measures that they are mandated to follow,” he said.

Meanwhile, school authorities had to close the school midway following instructions from the police. They refused to comment on the issue as the investigation was ongoing.

They, however, said the CCTV camera footage was handed over to the police.