Panel for shifting UVCE to Jnana Bharathi campus

A shift would ensure that UVCE remains with the parent Bangalore University.

BENGALURU: University Visveswaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), one of the premier colleges in the State, may have to be relocated to Bangalore University’s Jnana Bharathi campus once the trifurcation process begins.

An expert committee formed by the Higher Education Department has suggested shifting the college to the JB campus.

“Currently, UVCE is located at K.R. Circle. It is congested. We want the college to grow and therefore are urging the government to shift it,” a source pointed out.

The move, the source pointed out, would also ensure that UVCE remains with the parent Bangalore University.

However, faculty members had earlier categorically passed a resolution that the college should remain at K.R. Circle. Several letters in this regard have been sent to the Higher Education Department.

Senior officials in the department said that there is a need for more thought and deliberation as the college is also demanding autonomous status.

“There are two options before us. One is to ensure that it remains at K.R. Circle and becomes a part of Bangalore Central University. The second is to shift it to J.B. campus. A decision will be made shortly,” a source said.