Palekar takes a trip down memory lane

Actor-director Amol Palekar during an interaction as part of the Hrishikesh Mukherjee film festival in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Actor, director and producer Amol Palekar, who was in the city for the Hrishikesh Mukherjee film festival that concluded on Sunday, treated the audience with a ‘choti si baat’ with no ‘golmaal’.

Much to the audience’s delight, he took a trip down memory lane and spoke about the only Kannada film that he acted in, Kanneshwara Rama, directed by M.S. Sathyu nearly 40 years ago.

“People were wondering why I had to accept a secondary role of a dacoit named Chenira in the film. I said Sathyu was directing lead actors such as Anant Nag, Shabana Azmi and B.V. Karanth and I wanted to be part of the classic team. The film went on to be noticed for its quintessential classicism,” said Mr. Palekar.

The actor, who hails from Maharashtra, refused to have his voice dubbed for the Kannada dialogues. “It was my own voice. I attended a workshop a week before and I practised my lines feverishly for (Mr.) Sathyu to finally say, ‘Hey, you after all sound so natural in Kannada; we will have your original voice recorded,’” Mr. Palekar fondly reminisced.

He also underscored the importance of parallel and regional films, which is the “backbone” of good cinema in India. Cinema is far richer with the likes of Mr. Sathyu and Girish Kasaravalli, he said. “Why should anyone be obsessed with the economics of the movie entering the ‘100-crore commercial club’ for box-office certifications; only aesthetics should matter,” he said.

The three-day film festival was organised by Pickle Jar Entertainment