PUSH-D can identify depression, support care

The findings of the National Mental Health 2015–16, done by NIMHANS, found that one in 20 people suffers from depression. But the numbers may be even higher given that it remains under-reported.

“There is a need to spread awareness about depression. Many people are unable to recognise the signs. Mild forms of depression are ignored as mood swings until they become severe, and require medical intervention. An app such as PUSH-D can help people understand the different types of depression and what kind of intervention is needed,” said Girish N. Rao of the Department of Epidemiology, Centre for Public Health, NIMHANS. The app aims to engage users through questionnaires, videos, audio, and text, which can be supported through weekly calls and emails with their doctors. It can also be accessed as a web page on computers and laptops. It is part of a study titled ‘Strengthening the pyramid of mental health care in India: Development and pilot testing of a self-care intervention for depression’ that is funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi.

Those who wish to register can log on to https://echargementalhealth .nimhans.ac.in/ or write to push.d.nimhans@ gmail. com.