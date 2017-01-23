PU student commits suicide

more-in

A I PU student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a college hostel in Kumaraswamy Layout on Sunday afternoon.

The police identified the deceased as Jahanulla Alam, 18, a native of Mumbai who was studying commerce at Dayananda Sagar College. The incident occurred even as his hostel mates made frantic attempts to stop him, the police said.

The hostel staff and students rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared “brought dead because of excessive bleeding”.

The police found a three-page suicide note, in which Alam has apologised to his parents. The police, however, refused to share any more details.

Preliminary inquiries with his hostel mates and the college staff revealed that Alam was irregular to class and was depressed over attendance shortage, the police said.