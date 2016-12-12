more-in

Bengaluru: The busy commercial hub of Indiranagar 100 feet road will host a ‘celebration of Bengaluru’ during the Open Street Day festival scheduled on January 15, 2017.

This would come nearly a year after vehicles stayed off M.G. Road on February 21, 2016 in a bid to reclaim the busy thoroughfare for pedestrians and others.

The decision to hold the next edition of Open Street Day at Indiranagar was taken on Monday during a meeting between Bengaluru Development Minister K.J. George and Tourism Minister Priyank Kharge.

“On that day, traffic movement would be prohibited on the road to facilitate free movement of pedestrians and other visitors. Gradually, the festival would be extended to other important roads in the city,” said officials, who believed the festival would help the city ‘regain its past glory and heritage’.