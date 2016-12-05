One year on, ventilator helpline still on the drawing board

more-in

One year after an 18-month-old girl lost her life after being shuttled between hospitals for want of a ventilator, the State government’s proposal to start a helpline for ventilators remains on the drawing board.

However, officials said that it would soon be implemented and that all the technology required had been put in place.

Director of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health Asha Benkappa said a helpline for Karnataka had been set up by the National Informatics Centre and would be launched once the Health Department gave its nod.

“Systems for monitoring ventilators in hospitals across the State are ready,” said Dr. Benkappa.

Manjunath, Joint Director (Medical), Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka, said the IGICH was coordinating the helpline across the State.

“We are starting an ICU monitoring section to coordinate all taluk hospitals. Once it is implemented, all taluks will have one ventilator and a three-bed ICU,” he said.

Other doctors agree that such a move will improve emergency care in the State. “Any attempt to have a centralised mechanism to give information on ventilators will be useful,” said B.N. Gangadharan, Director, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru, and added a caveat that monitoring such a system real time would be a complicated process.

In October 2015, after one-and-a-half-year-old Gagana fell from the terrace of her home at Narayanaswamy Colony, J.C. Road, her parents shuttled between hospitals to get her emergency care.

In September this year, a two-year-old suffering from dengue shock who was brought to Victoria Hospital was shifted to KIMS Hospital subsequently, where she succumbed, as there were no ventilators available at Victoria Hospital.

However, doctors at KIMS Hospital said the girl’s condition was too serious for her to be saved even if she had been brought in a little earlier.

It was to prevent the recurrence of such incidents that the Health Department had announced it would launch a ventilator helpline.

IGICH launched its own helpline in February, and people can call the helpline number 9448313821 to find out availability of ventilators at the institute.