One month on, hunt for lower denomination notes continues

While most ATM kiosks in Bengaluru have downed shutters, people have been queuing up at the few that are dispensing cash, mostly Rs. 2000 notes. | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

The word ‘demonetisation’ has become part of the local lexicon, and it crops up regularly in conversations as people wait in queues hoping to get their hands on that elusive Rs. 100 note.

Our reporters canvassed vast swathes of the city on Thursday to gauge the mood at ATMs. Unlike the snaking lines and restless crowds that congregated outside banks and ATMs in the immediate days following last month’s announcement of demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, the scene now is very different, but equally worrisome. Queues outside ATM kiosks are rare as most have downed shutters. The few that were still dispensing cash were churning out only Rs. 2,000 notes.

Why have you come so late? Come at 9 in the morning and stand in line. Only then will you get money. — A guard at an ATM kiosk with ‘No cash’ sign in Fraser Town at 10 a.m.

“I have been trying to withdraw cash in Rs. 100 notes for the past five days at all times of the day. Earlier, I would pass by an ATM if there was no easy parking options or if there were more than three people in the line. Now, we cannot afford that luxury. It has become tougher to find an ATM that has cash, and the queues are inevitable,” said N. Rajesh, an HR professional who had queued up outside an ATM on HAL Airport Road.

Account holders with private banks allege that their bank ATMs are almost never open. “I have an ATM kiosk located right opposite my office. The shutter has been half closed or down for almost a week now. I check every two hours. The guard says the ATM does not get filled at all,” said Srinivas K.N., who works in Domlur.

For the past one month, the ATM has had Rs. 100 and Rs. 2,000 notes on only two days. Every day, our customers pass by the ATM and we have to tell them there is no cash. This is a very frustrating situation as we are turning them away regularly. — Security guard at an ATM kiosk on Ramaiah College Road, Sanjaynagar

Security guards manning kiosks who spoke to The Hindu said that while cash was not available, people with multiple cards were making withdrawals, creating problems for others. “In the evenings, Rs. 100 notes are usually available. But there are some people who bring a minimum of five cards and when they are questioned, they scream back saying it is their money and we should not interfere,” said a security guard at a State Bank of Mysore ATM on Post Office Road in Sanjaynagar.

The elusive new Rs. 500 notes have also caused a furore as people struggle to get change for Rs. 2,000 notes. “The Rs. 500 notes are in circulation normally in cities such as Mumbai. Here I am yet to see this note at a single shop or ATM. Unless smaller denomination notes are introduced, the Rs. 2,000 note has no value,” complained Mahesh Kumar, a resident of J.P. Nagar.