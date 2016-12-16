Old currency continues to run Kannada film industry

Film crews are accepting the demonetised currency as they can deposit them in banks till December 31. | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

BENGALURU: Though November 24 was the deadline to transact in old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes (with some exceptions), Kannada film productions continue to use the demonetised currency.

Workers are accepting demonetised notes for lack of an alternative. Ashok, president of Karnataka Chalanachitra Karmikara Kalavidara Tantrajnara Okkuta, said that workers and technicians are accepting the demonetised currency as they can deposit them in banks till December 31.

He refuted the allegation that some people are using this opportunity to get rid of their black money. “The payments are small, ranging from Rs. 650 to Rs. 2,000 per day. Many unions affiliated to Okkuta have taken the initiative to open accounts for their members after demonetisation. Acceptance of old currency might continue till December 25,” he said.

Channaveerappa, secretary of the Okkuta, said that some producers have started offering Rs. 2,000 notes. “Use of old currency is reducing. But, we don’t know what is in store for us after the year ends,” he said.

Productions, exhibitions hit

According to sources in the industry, production of films has been hit. Currently, about 20 films are being shot in Karnataka, including films in other languages. It is the smaller productions that are badly hit.

Demonetisation has also affected the exhibition sector.

K.V. Chandrashekar, proprietor of Veeresh on Magadi Road, one of the oldest cinemas in the city, said, “The situation is grim. The paucity of currency is keeping the middle class and working class audience away from theatres.”

Thomas D’Souza, another exhibitor, said that of the 14 films released after November 8, only Mummy could run beyond a week.

“The situation is no different for Telugu films,” Mr. Chandrashekar added.

Sa. Ra. Govindu, president, KFCC, argued that even if theatres use swipe machines, a large section of the Kannada audience does not have cards to swipe.