Now, queue to swap 2000 for 100s

Many people are now visiting banks to get change for Rs. 2,000 notes. | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

Bengaluru: After spending several hours and days to exchange old notes or withdraw money, many are reliving the pain of standing in long queues to exchange the new Rs. 2,000 notes, which are ‘unusable’.

Banks and ATMs are dispensing Rs. 2,000 notes to cater to the demand for cash. But the frustration with the new note came to the fore on Monday at BTM Layout where police had been called in to handle a restless crowd outside a branch of UCO Bank.

Bank managers say that many are turning up to exchange the new high-denomination notes for ones of smaller denominations, as they are unable to use them for their daily purchases. No one has change for a Rs. 2,000 note.

In some places, people return without withdrawing money on realising that banks are dispensing only Rs. 2,000 notes due to a shortage of Rs. 100 notes.