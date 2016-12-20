Now, a debit card for your mutual funds

more-in

City-based Scripbox, a leading online investment service, has announced the launch of a new product, Any Time Cash, that allows customers to withdraw cash instantly from their mutual fund investment using a debit card that is issued against the investment.

This card can be used at any ATM or Point of Sale device that accepts Visa cards.

“This product is ideal for youngsters, since they are worried about locking up their money in investments,” says CEO E.R. Ashok Kumar. “They can move their entire salary to this product. Since the invested money is not locked even for a day, they can withdraw cash instantly.” Scripbox has partnered with Reliance Mutual Fund for this product and the debit card is issued by HDFC Bank.

The proprietary algorithm of Scripbox narrows down over 8,000 mutual funds to 10 pre-selected funds in four categories, Any Time Cash being one of them. The other three are Long Term, Short Term and Tax Saving.

Mr Ashok Kumar said the household penetration of mutual funds in India is only around four per cent, which compares poorly with mature markets like the U.S. where it is 45 per cent.

Scripbox, headquartered in Bengaluru, was founded by Ashok Kumar and Sanjiv Singhal in January 2012. It was made available to the public in January 2013.

Scripbox has customers in 425 cities and towns, covering all States and Union Territories. The number of subscribers has grown from 20,000 to 2,00,000 in the last 18 months, and the median age of a customer is 31.

In June this year, it got an undisclosed amount of investment from Omidyar Network, Accel Partners and Angels. Prior to this, it got funding in August last year and in July 2013.

Scripbox app is available for both Android and iOS.