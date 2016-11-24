Note bandi brings back barter system to Hulyal

more-in

Due to cash crunch, farmers strike grains-for-work deals with labourers

Hulyal (Bidar district): “I am reminded of my childhood days,” says Bandas Rao Bhalke, a farmer in Hulyal village of Aurad taluk.

The septuagenarian with 15 acres of land is talking of the time when agricultural labourers were not paid in cash but took home bundles of hay for their cows and grains as payment. Over the last 50 years, this system has been replaced largely by cash payment, with only a small part of the payment still being made in grains.

“Note Bandi (as he calls the cash crunch arising out of demonetisation) has changed all that,” he says. The practice of paying in kind for labour is back in Hulyal.

“With all the confusion, the labourers don’t want to take a chance with notes. But farmers like me have no money to pay them as the agriculture commission agents in the market are short of new currency,” he says.

He needs labourers to sow jowar in the Rabi season. But with no money in hand, he pays them in soya.

Mangalabi, his wife, adds that they pay in jowar, soya, tomatoes, chillis, milk, oil, salt and even soap. The going rate in the village is 2.5 quintals of soya for harvesting 10 quintals on around three acres.

The flip side

This solution might be working for farmers, but it comes with its own set of problems for the labourers.

Rajendra Pawar, a labourer from Lal Singh tanda near Ekamba, says he has brought home soya and black gram as wages.

“My mother uses black gram for making mixed flour rotis, curry, papad, and dosa. But we need to sell soya to get money for other expenses. The buyers in the market are not giving us cash right away. I cannot pay my child’s school fee in soya,’’ he says.

There exists another kind of payment-in-kind system for carrying grain from the field to the village.

Improved bargaining power

Vithal Shilke of Jamalpur, who owns a herd of donkeys, loads soya bags of 80 kgs on the back of each donkey. They are taken to the farmer’s house. For this, he gets to take home two kgs of soya per donkey.

They were always paid in kind, but demonetisation has got him some bargaining power. He has been asking for half a kg more for each donkey. “Some farmers agree to pay while others shout at us and ask whose grains I will carry next Kharif. In such cases, I agree to the old rate,’’ he says.