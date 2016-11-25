Not everyone will get their pay on December 1

more-in

Small business establishments plan to stagger payment to employees

Bengaluru: The demonetisation and subsequent cash crunch is forcing workers, including maids, chauffeurs and daily wagers to open bank accounts. As pay day approaches, employers are finding it hard to pay employees in cash.

Anbarasu, a mason, opened his first bank account after November 8. “Most of my clients are still paying in old currency, which can be utilised only with a bank account,” he said.

This trend is not limited to the construction industry. “Most traders are asking their employees to open bank accounts to enable salary payment. While we may shift to e-payments from the New Year, this month's salary will be paid in old currency, which they can deposit in their bank accounts,” said Ravi Kumar, a senior trader in APMC Yard, Yeshwantpur.

Preetam, who works in a supermarket at Rajajinagar, said that his employer had asked him to open a bank account. “I have been trying to open an account for two days. But there is a huge rush at banks. For them, opening a new account does not appear to be a priority,” he said.

Krishna Murthy, president of Peenya Industries Association, said that nearly 40 per cent of industries in Peenya are small ones that employ less than 10 persons. Salaries are paid in cash every month. “Most of these industries will be hit. This month, there will be discrepancies in salaries,” he said.

Several large industries that have been making e-payments for years have been paying over time (OT) wages in cash. With new notes hard to come by, they are still paying in old Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes.

Many may go without pay this month

Several small hotels and establishments that provide boarding and lodging to their staff are choosing not to disperse salaries on December 1. U. Srinivas, who runs a restaurant in Vijaynagar, has 14 employees. He will not be paying them on December 1. “We provide food and lodging. I have promised to pay them some money for their expenses on a weekly basis,” he says. This seems to be the case in most of the smaller hotels in the city.

However, Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president of Bruhat Bangalore Hoteliers Association, said that most hotel workers usually have monthly commitments for chit funds and other such savings schemes. “There is a cash crunch. The best we can do is take care of their immediate commitments and stagger the salary over the next month in instalments,” he said.

The situation is no different in small shops and business establishments. Sajjan Raj Mehta, a trade activist in Chikpet, says, “Our staff will understand if payments are delayed this month. We will probably pay the salaries in instalments depending on the cash situation,” he adds.