Not a good time to organise a wedding

Some banks want a detailed list of vendors who insist on payment in cash. | Photo Credit: K_Gopinathan

RBI circular allowing withdrawal of Rs. 2.5 lakh for weddings comes with several riders

BENGALURU: In between making frantic calls to caterers, flower decorators, attending to guests, and the numerous major and minor chores to be attended to in the run-up to his daughter’s wedding next week, Narasimhaiah, a retired government official, also has to make several frustrating trips to the bank. After demonetisation was announced on November 8, he has visited his bank seven times.

And, the joy of the recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular allowing withdrawal of Rs. 2.5 lakh for weddings was short-lived. Confusion abounds as the RBI has already amended its rules. To top that, each bank demands different documents and procedures, some seemingly impossible to fulfil.

Some want a detailed list of persons without bank accounts to whom the withdrawn money must be given to.

“Some banks are going overboard. They want the declaration submitted by us to be attested by the Deputy Commissioner. Do I run around banks and government offices or prepare for my daughter’s wedding? I have spent several years gathering money for her wedding. Today, I cannot even touch that money,” he grumbled.

On Wednesday, at a wedding hall on West of Chord Road, Chandan T.N., brother of the bride, was in the midst of an heated argument with the owner of the marriage hall. He was trying to negotiate payment of the bills with just Rs. 2,000 in his pocket.

After several trips to the bank yielded more rules but no money, he turned to his friends. “Some payments had to made only in cash. I took my friends to ATMs every day, made them withdraw as much as they could and borrowed the money,” he says.

At the same time, the wedding had to be scaled down; almost Rs. 20,000 was saved in flower decorations alone.

One man, whose daughter’s wedding is next week, has given up after visiting several banks about half a dozen times. Complaining about the ‘bizarre’ criteria laid down by the RBI to withdraw ‘his own money’, he said, “I had withdrawn around Rs. 4 lakh in the first week of November. After demonetisation, I went and deposited the money. Now, the bank manager says that I cannot withdraw the money that I had deposited. How do I pay for the wedding of my only daughter,” he asked.

A harrowed mother of a groom pointed out that even vendors having bank accounts insist on payment in cash. “Our wedding hall costs Rs. 1 lakh, but the maintenance expenses of Rs. 25,000 was to be paid in cash. How do I get this amount when all my money is frozen in my account?”

What is necessary to withdraw money for a wedding

- Invitation card

- Copies of advance payments

- List of persons to whom the cash is to be paid

- Declaration that they do not have a bank account

- Why the proposed payment is being made