North division police nab 19 offenders

The Bengaluru North police arrested 19 persons for various cases, including abduction of a BBMP councillor, robbery and theft, which took place within their limits during the last two months.

One case was pertaining to the abduction of Shivaparakash, BBMP councillor of ward 96, Okalipuram, on September 12.

According to the police, Shivaprakash was walking in the park in Railway Colony when a group of people in a car abducted him by threatening him with knives and air pistols. They took his ornaments and later freed him on Magadi Road.

“After releasing him, the gang extorted Rs. 6 lakh from him,” said Labhuram, Deputy Commissioner.

Meanwhile, on August 7, a group of people looted money and jewels from a clinic belonging to Dr. G. Subramani in Srirampura. “Three persons came to the clinic when it was closing down and one among them pretended to be a patient. They looted money and gold from the clinic and fled,” said Mr. Labhuram.

On November 22, Naveen , Charanraj, Nagraj, Jayant, Shivshankar, Mani, Suresh, and Kumar were arrested . All of them are in their late 20s and residents of Bangalore.

During interrogation, the police found that this gang was behind the abduction of the councillor too. Gold worth Rs. 1.92 lakh and Rs. 50,000 in cash were seized from them.

The North division police also arrested two youngsters involved in theft of bikes from different parts of the city. The accused are Durairaju and Karan Singh. They had stolen 30 bikes. “Out of this, 10 have been identified as they have number plates. The duo had removed the registration numbers from the remaining,” said a senior police officer.

The police also nabbed nine persons involved in waylaying and mobile phone thefts in Rajajinagar and Nandini Layout localities.