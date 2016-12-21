No clarity on forest land in Bengaluru, say officials

more-in

Much before the inklings of a megacity took shape in Bengaluru, the city’s expanse hosted more than 12,500 acres of ‘forests’. More than half of it is lost, on the ground and in government papers, and it remains an uphill battle to reclaim even a tiny bit of the other half.

In the complex land laws and tangles with the Revenue Department, Forest Department officials believe there is a chance to recover just around 1,200 acres of land as ‘forest land’. Apart from the 100 acres of Machohalli Reserve Forest, and nearly 200 acres at Kadugodi, officials are also eyeing portions of the 599 acres of Peenya–Jalahalli Reserve Forest.

It is in this forest patch that HMT had come up.

Now that the public sector unit is winding up, Forest Department officials are compiling the “open land” available in the area (for, parts of it house industries and even residential complexes) which can be reclaimed. “There is no order for deforesting of the HMT land from a reserve forest. Without this, we can still claim a legal right over this land,” said a Forest Department official.

Officials who talked to The Hindu said there was still no clarity on forest land in the city. For instance, 704 acres of Bettahalli and Kodigehalli forests have given way to GKVK; while Mallathahalli–Nagarbhavi forests house Bangalore University now. “These lands were given over for a specific purpose. We just want to ensure that the purpose remains, and is not granted to someone else. We are suggesting that the land be in the possession of the Forest Department, but land use can be changed to allow for the universities to continue,” said a senior official.

The high-level committee on forest lands in the city — set up last year over the controversies surrounding Jakkur–Allasandra Plantation Forests — has been largely silent after it submitted an interim report early this year declaring that the land does not belong to the Forest Department. Since then, there have been a few meetings with no decisions taken.

Call for legal intervention

With no clarity on the status of much of the plantation or reserve forest patches, Forest officials largely hoped that the confusion could be cleared only through legal intervention by “environmentalists”. “If the grants were made through Government Orders, then we have to concede the land. But, many of these were made illegally through tahsildars and assistant commissioners decades ago. At least, we can get back these lands,” said another official.